Fakhar Zaman breaks Mohammad Rizwan's T20 record

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman on Saturday broke Mohammad Rizwan’s record for the most sixes by a Pakistan batter during the Super Eight clash against Sri Lanka in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Fakhar surpassed Mohammad Rizwan’s previous record of 95 sixes with a towering hit off spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the third over of Pakistan’s innings.

The clean strike not only shifted early momentum but also etched Fakhar’s name at the top of Pakistan’s six-hitting charts in T20 internationals.

Promoted to open the batting, Fakhar laid a monumental 176-run foundation with Sahibzada Farhan.

Both batters kept Sri Lankan bowlers at bay, powering Pakistan in a dominant position.

Fakhar Zaman was eventually dismissed after scoring 84 from 42 balls with the aid of four sixes and nine fours.

At the time of filing this story, Pakistan were 179-2 in 16.4 overs.

Most sixes for Pakistan in T20Is

Fakhar Zaman — Matches: 120 | Sixes: 99

Mohammad Rizwan — Matches: 106 | Sixes: 95

Babar Azam — Matches: 145 | Sixes: 80

Mohammad Hafeez — Matches: 119 | Sixes: 76

Shahid Afridi — Matches: 98 | Sixes: 73