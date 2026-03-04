Fakhar Zaman doubtful for ODI series against Bangladesh

Pakistan’s preparations for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh have suffered an early setback, with veteran opener Fakhar Zaman likely to miss the three-match assignment due to a hamstring injury.

According to reports, the left-handed batter is currently undergoing rehabilitation after picking up the injury, casting serious doubt over his availability for the tour.

While no official confirmation has been issued yet, indications suggest that the 35-year-old may not recover in time for the series.

Pakistan are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 9, with all three ODIs set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on March 11, 13 and 15.

Fakhar Zaman had a restricted outing at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, featuring in just two matches. He missed Pakistan’s group-stage fixtures against the Netherlands, USA, India and Namibia before returning for the Super Eights.

Despite limited opportunities, the experienced opener made his presence felt. He struck a brisk 25 against England and followed it up with a scintillating 84 off 42 deliveries against Sri Lanka, smashing nine fours and four sixes in a commanding knock.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh tour itself remains under observation amid ongoing regional tensions. Sources suggest the series will proceed only if the prevailing situation does not escalate into travel or security concerns.

Schedule of Pakistan-Bangladesh series

First ODI – March 11

Second ODI – March 13

Third ODI – March 15

First Test – May 8 to 12

Second Test – May 16 to 20