Fakhar Zaman retiring?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refuted rumours of opening batter Fakhar Zaman’s retirement plans following injury during Champions Trophy 2025, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The clarification follows rumours about Fakhar Zaman from international cricket.

It was reported that the 36-year-old left-handed batter, who has represented Pakistan in 86 ODI matches, has reportedly discussed retirement plans with close associates in recent weeks.

Reacting to the issue, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refuted the news as fake and baseless adding that Fakhar Zaman’s injury was not serious and he would soon recover.

PCB will release official statement on rehab of the batter, the PCB statement read, as per the source.

The explosive batter sustained an injury while fielding in the first over of Pakistan’s game against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

The incident occurred in the first over of the fixture when the left handed batter fell awkwardly during the fielding and got hurt. Following his injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the batter was being examined for a muscular sprain.

Fakhar Zaman, not looking entirely fit, came in to bat at number four, but failed to leave a mark, managing a mere 24 runs off 41 deliveries, with Michael Bracewell ultimately claiming his wicket.