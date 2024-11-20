Fakhar Zaman will be re-selected if proves fitness: Aqib Javed

Pakistan’s interim white-ball team head coach, Aqib Javed on Wednesday said Fakhar Zaman will be re-selected if he proves his fitness, ARY News reported.

“Fakhar Zaman is a match-winning player, if he remains fit, he will be selected in the team,” Aqib Javed was quoted as saying while speaking to media in Lahore after assuming charge of his office.

Aqib Javed said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had given him additional responsibilities, which he would try to fulfil to the fullest. “I have been coaching for over 22 years and will use my experience with the team.”

He also explained that the selection committee did not choose the team without the consent of the captain and coach, adding that efforts would be made to select the best available players.

Aqib Javed also shared insights into Pakistan’s strategic focus. “There’s still over a year left for the next T20 World Cup, so a lot of changes will be seen. New players should be given opportunities, just as we have in the team for Zimbabwe. We’ll focus on ODI matches in upcoming series like Zimbabwe.”

Last month, during a press conference where he announced handing white ball captaincy to Rizwan, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi addressed Fakhar Zaman’s exclusion from the central contracts list.

“There is the tweet issue definitely. But that doesn’t matter as much as his fitness tests. He had two issues: the fitness test and the show-cause notice, which is still pending. That is why he hasn’t been included (in the central contracts list),” Naqvi said.