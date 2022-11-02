Fakhar Zaman will not play crucial match against SA: Team management

SYDNEY: Ahead of the crucial encounter of Pakistan with South Africa in the T20 Men’s World Cup 2022, the media manager of the Pakistani team has announced left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman will not be part of the playing squad.

Pakistan will take on proteas tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the hopes of the Men in Green for cruising into the semifinals are tied with a thin cobweb.

The media manager of the team confirmed that Fakhar Zaman is not suffering from any new injury. In cricket, you have to take risks, which sometimes pay and sometimes do not.

The official further said that they are satisfied with the fitness of left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Naseem Shah said what happened is not past and they are focusing on the future fixtures and focusing to showcase best performances in the upcoming matches.

Pakistan need to win all their remaining matches. For Pakistan to have a taste of good luck, Bangladesh will have to beat India in today’s match, starting at 1pm.

