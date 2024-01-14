PTI Senator Falak Naz Chitrali ‘barred’ from traveling abroad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Falak Naz Chitrali was ‘barred’ from traveling abroad at Islamabad International Airport.

According to FIA sources said Falak Naz Chitrali was barred from flying to Dubai via EA-615 flight from Islamabad Airport.

The sources further say Falak Naz’s name was on the stop list.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill, who is currently in US, was also barred from flying the Lahore airport to Saudi Arabia by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

The PTI leader reached the airport for travelling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah but he was barred from flying out of the country.

Sources had added that the FIA immigration wing stopped Shahbaz Gill, claiming that his name was still on the exit control list (ECL).