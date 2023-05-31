Falak Shabir melts hearts with new video of Alyana

Singer Falak Shabir has netizens in a meltdown with an adorable video of his daughter Alyana Falak, going viral on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Monday night, the ‘Vichora’ singer posted a brief video of his daughter, proving her love for red roses, just like her mother, actor Sarah Khan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Phoolon par eska qabza ab (The flowers are now for her),” read the text overlay on the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The clip is now viral across social media platforms and netizens are showering their love on the star kid in the form of likes and heartwarming comments.

Earlier, he shared a similar snippet of Alyana, as she grabbed the bunch of roses Falak got to take to her mother. The rap song ‘To The Moon’ by Jnr Choi and Sam Tompkins played in the background of the reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

Travel diary: Sarah Khan’s Baku getaway with family

Both Sarah and Falak with a massive fanbase on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of their daughter.