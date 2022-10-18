Falak Shabir gives a peek into his date night with Sarah Khan – Watch

The date night video of beloved showbiz couple, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, is viral on social media sites.

On his official handle on the photo and video sharing application, renowned singer and husband of prolific actor Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir posted a glimpse of the couple’s date night without their daughter Alyana.

The clip sees Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir take some time off from their parenting duties during their latest vacation. “Finally we got some time off Begum (wife). Alyana is sleeping,” the latter can be heard in the video.

“Begum main or ye sham, (Wife, me and this evening). Thank you alyana but we miss you,” Shabir wrote in the caption of the viral post.

Millions of netizens watched the clip and showered their love on the celebrity couple. A number of social users wrote their warm wishes for the two in the comments.

They as couple❤️ has my whole heart😢❤️

Evil Eyes off 🤌🏻

MashaAllah lovely couple 😍😍❤️

🥺❤you both are loveee

Awww😍❤️

The beloved celebrity duo Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir never fails to set couple goals with their gestures and love for each other. The two with quite a fan base on the social platform, frequently treat their fans with family glimpses and heart-melting videos of baby Alyana. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1) For those unversed, the celebrity couple got married in July of 2020 and welcomed their first child – a baby girl, Alyana in October last year.

Comments