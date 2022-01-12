Instagram user upsets Falak Shabir with this question!

An Instagram user has left singer Falak Shabir annoyed with their question during an interactive session on the photo and video sharing site, Instagram.

Earlier this week, renowned singer of Pakistan and actor Sarah Khan’s husband, Falak Shabir took to the stories of photo and video sharing application, Instagram for a fun Q/A session and answered several questions asked by the followers.

However, it was an appalling question dropped by a user, which left Falak upset. Someone asked the singer to pick between his wife Sarah and their only daughter Alyana, which annoyed him.

Falak later shared a screenshot of the question box, “unbelievable. kon log hain ye or kia kr rahay es duniya main” (unbelievable, who are these people and what are they even doing in this world), the text on the story read.

During the same interactive session, he also addressed the current rumors of the separation of star couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly. Responding to the question “Ahad q nhi aya saboor ki shaadi py” (Why didn’t Ahad attend Saboor’s wedding), musician wrote, “main dua krta hon ke esa kuch bhe na ho jesa app log soch rahay bohet pyara couple hai” (I pray what you people are thinking isn’t true, they are a lovely couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

