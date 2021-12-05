Sarah Khan’s video with husband Falak Shabir goes viral

The video of Falak Shabir gifting a rose to his wife Sarah Khan and daughter Alyana Falak during a flight has gone viral across social media.

The clip, which made rounds on Instagram, sees the singer and his actor-wife on a plane with their daughter. A flight attendant then comes up to them before handing them a rose.

The staff member at first greets them with a rose in hand. He says, “rasam to puri karlen (Please complete the ritual).”

He then puts the flower on his baby after which the man says “now she’s the one.”

The clip was reshared by millions of users of the picture and video-sharing social media application.

The celebrity couple is active on social media, where they upload their family pictures on their profiles.

The celebrity couple got married last year in an intimate ceremony. In the wedding picture, the actor looked elegant in a pink and gold ensemble while he donned white sherwani.

In June, they announced that they were expecting their first child on their respective Instagram profiles. They were blessed with their first child on October 8.

