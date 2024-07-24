Indian actor breaks silence on cryptic death post

Indian TV actor and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Falaq Naaz revealed the reason behind sharing the cryptic post about ‘death’ and ‘feeling someone’s absence’.

Actor Falaq Naaz, of the soap opera ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame, had her fans concerned, after she shared a cryptic post on Instagram, reflecting upon death, and people feeling her absence, only after she is gone.

“What if I am no longer here tomorrow? Would you feel my absence?” she had asked.

“Perhaps you would dedicate a post or a story for me, sharing all the wonderful memories we’ve shared together. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to witness those tributes, as I will have passed away. Material things like posts and stories won’t bring me joy in the afterlife. Life is fragile and uncertain, a gentle nudge for everyone to show love and appreciation to their loved ones while they are still with us,” she noted, and urged, “Let’s promote positivity and love.”

Following the concerning post, an Indian media outlet reached out to the celebrity to check up on her, when she clarified that no particular event triggered the write-up, and it was something she had been thinking about for some time.

“I just asked the questions that we try to avoid. It’s a fact but we try not to hear it. We don’t talk about facts anymore, it’s all about an ideal life and what’s happening on social media,” she told the portal.

Naaz continued, “It’s all about my own thoughts that I wrote on Instagram. Baarish horahi thi and aise sad thoughts ajaate hain kabhi kabhi (one tends to get such sad thoughts when it rains), it wasn’t triggered because of anyone, but I think people found it relatable. Maine apne upar hi likhdiya isliye kuch fans darr bhi gaye (Because I referenced myself in the post, it got people concerned). But, I am okay. People even focused on it because I wrote something like that varna padhke aage nikal jaayen and pata bhi na lage (else anyone would read it randomly without even notice). It is important to put out that imagination, the truth can’t be hidden by closing our eyes.”

“I have seen it happen, that if someone passes away, people who haven’t even been in touch with them start putting posts saying ‘Hum unke bahut close the (we were very close)’, aise thodi na hota hai yaar (it should not be like this). Only for social media or publicity, people do this. It’s a bitter fact of our lives. It’s high time that people should celebrate life and each other,” Naaz concluded.