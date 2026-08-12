‘Fallout’ season 3 first look teases Walton Goggins’ Ghoul’s return

The first glimpse of Fallout Season 3 has emerged as Walton Goggins returns to the set as the fan-favorite Ghoul.

Goggins was recently spotted filming scenes for the third season of Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic series in Pomona, California. The production transformed the area around the Fox Theater into a location from the show’s Wasteland, with the venue redesigned as the fictional “Salt Lake Sinema.”

The theater was shown as playing a movie titled Passion of a Mutant before being destroyed in the fictional world of the series.

The new set appears to hint at the Ghoul’s journey following the events of Season 2. At the end of the second season, the character was in New Vegas, the city built on the remains of Las Vegas. He had also set out toward Colorado in search of his missing wife and daughter.

The location used for Season 3 filming could suggest that the Ghoul will pass through Salt Lake City on his journey. The Utah city sits between Nevada and Colorado, potentially making it a natural stop on his route, although the storyline remains under wraps.

Several images and videos from the production have also circulated online, including footage of Goggins removing the elaborate prosthetic makeup used to transform him into the Ghoul.

Goggins thanked fans who gathered to watch the filming, expressing appreciation to the local community for allowing the production to shoot in the area.

Meanwhile, Season 3 will continue the stories of the show’s central characters following the dramatic Season 2 finale. The upcoming season is also expected to introduce new characters played by Manny Jacinto and Aaron Paul.

Prime Video has not yet announced an official release date for Fallout Season 3.