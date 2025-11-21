Fame fades: Vivek Oberoi discusses the evolution of stardom

Vivek Oberoi explained how fame fades with time, even for superstars.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor reflected on how audiences modify themselves in each generation; the same is true for the biggest superstars. In a discussion with Pinkvilla, the actor reflected on how audiences move on with each generation. He also suggested that even someone iconic as Shah Rukh Khan might not escape the cycle.

Reflecting on the earlier 1960s days of the industry, “Which film, starring who worked in the 1960s, you ask anyone about that today, nobody cares. You will anyway be relegated to history”.

He further noted, a comment that has caught everyone’s attention: “2050 mein log bolenge kaun Shah Rukh Khan, shayad (In 2050, people might ask, ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’, perhaps.)”

To explain his point, Vivek referenced Raj Kapoor, a legend for cinema lovers but not necessarily familiar to young fans today. He said, “Like people today might ask, ‘Who is Raj Kapoor?’ You and I call him the god of cinema, but if you ask any youngster who is a fan of Ranbir Kapoor, they might not even know who Raj Kapoor was. So maybe history relegates you into nothingness.”

The comment comes at a time when Shah Rukh Khan remains one of India’s most influential stars. In 2023, he delivered three major releases, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.

SRK’s next film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, has already created buzz after the teaser dropped on his 60th birthday. The film stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Abhishek Bachchan.