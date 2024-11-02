Famed Indian designer Rohit Bal dies after prolonged illness

Rohit Bal, one of India’s most acclaimed fashion designers, has died, his colleagues said Friday.

Media reports said Rohit Bal died at the age of 63 after a long illness.

“We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal,” the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) said in a statement on Instagram. “Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations.”

According to his website, Bal graduated from St. Stephen’s College in New Delhi with a degree in history.

He then worked in his family’s export business for a few years before launching his label and designer line in 1990.

“From the village crafts and traditional methods of design that India is so rich in, to the transient phenomenon of the subcontinent’s urban landscape, the designer brings them all to life.”

FDCI chairman Sunil Sethi said on Instagram that the passing of Pal, popularly called Gudda, ‘will leave a void in the fashion design space forever’.

“Everyone admired him for his attention to detail, how beautifully his lotus bloomed on modern shapes and his understanding of what modern women desired,” Sethi said.

