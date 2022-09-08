Families of missing persons end sit-in after committee’s assurance

QUETTA: The families have ended their 50-day sit-in against the enforced disappearances after getting assurance from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s committee on the missing persons, ARY News reported on Thursday.

After getting assurance from PM Shehbaz Sharif’s committee, the families of the missing persons have ended their sit-in in Quetta’s Red Zone which was continued for 50 days.

Following the directives of PM Sharif, the committee members including Azam Nazir Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, Shazia Marri, Agha Hassan Baloch and Kamran Murtaza met the protesting families.

After the conclusion of the sit-in, the committee members thanked the protesting families of the missing persons and other protestors.

