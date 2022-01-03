WATCH: Family buys lunch for stranger, what he did next will surprise you

You will find a lot of healthy content on the internet from cute animal videos to babies doing adorable things- these videos always make us smile.

But in such a variety of content, let’s admit it, we all love to watch random strangers doing acts of kindness for people in need. Recently, a video of a family’s act of kindness has gone viral on social media.

In a video uploaded by Instagram page @delightfulnews, a stranger can be seen approaching a family and asking them if they could buy lunch for him since he forgot his wallet. Later the woman hands him 20 dollars.

Appreciating the act of kind gesture by the man, the stranger man gifted them 500 dollars. “Since you were kind enough to buy lunch for me, I would like to buy Christmas presents for you,” the man can be heard as saying.

Since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed over 5.8 million times and has received 425k likes and thousands of comments of appreciation

