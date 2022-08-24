Family defends photo showing them smiling around mother’s casket

A family has come under severe criticism online for giving a ‘smiling farewell’ to their elderly mother after they gathered around her casket for a last selfie.

The incident occurred in Kerala state of India where as many as 40 members of the deceased, 95-year-old Mariyamma, gathered around her casket and gave a smiling pose.

Since the photo went public, many have attacked the family online and offline. They questioned the smiles on the faces of the family members and criticised them severely.

The family however rejected the concerns from the netizens and said that they used the day to recollect the good memories left behind by their loving mother. “The smiles were intentional and affirmed that we did not regret the photograph.”

Further, the family said that they were being attacked as people are accustomed to sorrowful family pictures at funerals.

“Our mother lived happily for nearly 95 years, and we all know how we cared for and loved her. It was our collective decision to have a last photograph with her in a happy mood, so as to ensure a good farewell to her,” said the deceased elderly woman’s son Rev. George Oommen.

