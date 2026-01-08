Family of deceased UOL student accuses administration of withholding probe report

LAHORE: Sohaib Sultan, the brother of the student who died by suicide at the University of Lahore (UOL) several days ago, has alleged that the university administration failed to provide the promised investigation report, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Sohaib stated that the administration had assured him on December 27 that the report would be handed over within two days; however, they have yet to do so.

He characterized the delay as an “injustice” and claimed that the university had hand-picked members for the probe committee to suit their own interests.

Sohaib further noted that while the administration had informed the SSP office that two representatives from the family would be included in the investigation, no family members were actually permitted to join.

Additionally, he informed that the forensic analysis of his brother’s mobile phone has still not been completed.

He also claimed that the police refused to register a complaint against a university teacher when the family approached them.

According to Sohaib, University Registrar Ali Aslam had guaranteed that the probe report would be presented today, but the commitment remains unfulfilled.

Earlier, a student, Awais Sultan of the University of Lahore (UOL) committed suicide after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a university building in what is being investigated as a suspected suicide.

He sustained critical injuries after falling from the building under mysterious circumstances. Rescue workers rushed to the scene and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident caused panic on the University of Lahore campus. Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the incident was an accident or a case of suicide.

The University of Lahore has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

According to social media reports, Awais Sultan was a fifth-semester student in the Department of Pharmacy.

A video is also circulating on social media showing security personnel and university staff standing near the site of the incident.