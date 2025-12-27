Family of Lahore University student meets SSP Operations over suicide case

LAHORE: The heirs of a student who committed suicide at a private university in Lahore met with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations on Saturday, the student’s father, Ali Razzaq, informed ARY News.

The grieving father stated that university administration officials also appeared before the SSP Operations during the meeting.

Ali Razzaq shared that it has been decided to include two family representatives in the university’s investigation committee.

The family will provide these names on Monday, he stated.

According to Razzaq, the university has requested one week to complete its internal investigation.

Additionally, he added that if the family is not satisfied with the university’s findings, they will approach higher authorities.

The father further noted that they intend to submit a formal application to the CCPO office.

On the other hand, the family’s lawyer, Nabil Akram, claimed that the SSP Operations pointed out negligence on the part of the university.

He reiterated the family’s stance, stating they would contact top police officials if the university’s probe lacks transparency.

Sohaib Sultan, the brother of the deceased student, stated that the administration has guaranteed a transparent investigation within the one-week timeframe.

He also appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to ensure justice is served.

Earlier, the brother of Muhammad Owais Sultan, a student of a private university in Lahore who died by suicide on December 19, has called for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Speaking to ARY News, Sohaib Sultan alleged that Owais was subjected to mental pressure by teachers, including warnings that he would not be allowed to sit for examinations due to low attendance, despite all tuition fees having been paid. He said his brother repeatedly requested leniency, fearing that his semester would be wasted.

Following the incident, Lahore police reached the scene and collected initial evidence; however, no formal case was registered. Owais’s father, Ali Razaq, exercised his legal right under Section 174 of the CrPC and chose not to initiate criminal proceedings.

After completing the required legal formalities, the police handed over the body to the family, and Owais was later laid to rest in his hometown, Kamaliya.

University officials and legal advisers have confirmed that a seven-member inquiry committee has been formed to examine the incident. The probe will assess whether alleged harassment or other factors contributed to the tragedy.

Students from the university in Lahore had earlier staged protests against the university administration, demanding accountability and stricter safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future.

According to initial reports, on December 19, Owais allegedly jumped from the third floor of the pharmacy building at the prvite university of Lahore.

Fellow students rushed him to the university hospital, from where he was shifted to a general hospital due to critical injuries. He succumbed to his injuries later that evening, around 7:00 pm.

The university administration has yet to issue an official statement on the findings of the inquiry, citing the ongoing investigation.