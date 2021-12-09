Family of missing journalist meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The family of a missing journalist and blogger Mudassar Naro has met Prime Minister Imran Khan along with the officials of the interior ministry, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Parents and son of the missing journalist Mudassar Naro have met PM Imran Khan today. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed PM Imran Khan to meet the family of Mudassar Naro.

During the meeting, the premier assured the government’s maximum support to the family for the early recovery of Mudassar Naro. He said that the federal government had legislated for stopping the enforced disappearances in the country.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. She said in a statement that the premier has listened to the complaints of Naro’s family and issued directives to the PM Office and interior secretary.

Shireen Mazari said that Naro’s family expressed satisfaction following the assurance of the premier, whereas, PM Khan has also assured the family of taking care of Naro’s son.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mudassar Naro had gone missing after he went to the northern areas on a tour in August 2018 along with his wife Sadaf and 6-month-old son Sachal.

In a petition, it was stated that Mudassar Naro had received a threatening phone call after 2018 general elections to stop launching criticism against the alleged rigging. Moreover, he had been terminated from his job a few months prior to his disappearance, whereas, Naro’s wife Sadaf had passed away in May this year.

Prior to the meeting, the federal cabinet had recommended filing an appeal against the IHC’s orders for organising a meeting between Naro’s family and the premier by terming it the constitutional violation.

On December 4, the IHC had directed the federal government to produce the missing journalist in the hearing on December 13.

