Family registration certificate by marriage fee update – FRC fee Dec 2024

KARACHI: The Family Registration Certificate (FRC) is a certificate issued by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) regarding the family composition of an applicant by birth or marriage.

To receive an FRC, applicants must be registered with NADRA and hold a 13-digit ID number.

How to Apply for a Family Registration Certificate (FRC) by Marriage?

The applicant can apply for an FRC either at a NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through the Pak-Identity website.

For Children Under 18 Years:

Bring all children to be included in the FRC.

Obtain a token.

Have photographs of the minors taken.

Review and confirm your data.

Receive your printed FRC.

For Individuals 18 Years and Older:

Obtain a token.

Review and confirm your data.

Receive your printed FRC.

Through Pak-Identity Website:

Visit the Pak-Identity website to apply for the FRC online.

Have the certificate delivered to your doorstep.

Fee Update:

As of December 2024, the fee for a new FRC is Rs1,000

The Family Registration Certificate (FRC) issued by NADRA is an important document that verifies the family composition of an individual.

Here are some key reasons why it is needed both in Pakistan and abroad:

In Pakistan

Government Jobs: Required for applying to certain government positions.

Educational Admissions: Needed for enrolling children in some schools and universities.

Legal Matters: Used in various family-related legal proceedings.

Welfare Schemes: Essential for availing government welfare programs and social schemes.