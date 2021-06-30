WATCH: Family shocked after finding giant crocodile at doorstep

ANURADHAPURA: A family was left terrified when it found a huge crocodile waiting outside their front door earlier this week in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka.

According to the details, the residents spotted an 8-foot long crocodile at their doorstep in Habaranagama.

After being informed, Wildlife conservation officers rushed to the scene to capture the reptile. In a video that went viral on social media, the rescuers can be seen struggling to capture the animal from outside the front door of a house but it shows no interest in leaving the home.

It opened its jaws wide as rescuers tried to lure it away with sticks. At one point, a black cloth is thrown on its face, but it snapped immediately and forced the rescuers to retreat.

Later, a rope was fastened around the crocodile’s neck to pull it away. But it kept snapping its jaws at the sticks held by the rescuers.

After a few seconds, the reptile can be seen spinning aggressively on the floor as rescuers kept trying to lure it away. In the end, the rescuers managed to fasten its jaw with ropes before loading it to the back of a truck, Newswire reported.

Locals said the animal may have entered the residential area in search of water and food after the drying up of the Makichchiawa lake.

The crocodile was released at the nearby Minneriya National Park.