Family unleashes dogs on power dept officials to escape unpaid bills

In a shocking incident, a family in India’s Uttar Pradesh thrashed officials of the power department and unleashed their pet dogs on them in a bid to avoid paying overdue bills.

According to Indian media, a team from Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) visited consumer Rajendra Chaudhary’s residence in Gyan Lok colony of UP’s Bulandshahr city to recover a pending bill, which exceeded over Rs 3 lakh.

The team include junior engineer Jyoti Bhaskar Sinha, sub-divisional officer Reena, employees Sudheer Kumar and Muhammad Iqbal, and driver Mohd Irshad.

When the power department officials approached the family about the pending bills, the couple, their son and an unidentified friend started beating them with sticks and unleashed their two dogs, a German Shepherd and a Labrador upon them, Indian media reported.

Junior engineer Sinha received injuries from both the dog attack and a beating with sticks, while his colleagues sustained minor injuries that followed when they were trying to rescue Sinha.

In a statement to Indian media, Sinha claimed: “We had asked the family to pay the dues to the tune of Rs 3.57 lakh, but instead they started abusing us and got into a brawl with my team”.

“That is when Vishal and his friend unleashed their pet dogs on us. They pounced on me and bit my hand. As I fell, the family attacked me with sticks and iron rods, leaving bruises and injuries all over my back. They even chased us with a gun in hand”, the victim was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 289 (negligent conduct concerning animals), 323 and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the family and the unidentified accomplice.