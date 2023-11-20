Cricket fan breaks down in tears after India misses World Cup trophy

Australia clinched the ODI World Cup 2023 title with a stellar performance, led by opener Travis Head’s spectacular century that dismantled the Indian bowling lineup.

The Sunday final witnessed Australia securing a convincing six-wicket victory over the previously in-form Indian team.

The triumph left a profound impact on Indian cricket fans, as evident in a video shared by Indian news agency ANI.

Read more: Australia becomes world champions for record sixth time

In the footage, an Indian cricket fan is seen breaking down while expressing thoughts on the match. Despite the devastation, the fan acknowledges the inherent ups and downs in sports, emphasizing that both winning and losing are integral aspects of the game. While recognizing the team’s commendable performance, the fan remains optimistic, pledging that India will bounce back stronger in future endeavors.

“Losing and winning are part of the game… The team performed well in the World Cup… We will come up strong again..,” cricket fan.