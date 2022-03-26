Watch: Fans interrupt Ahad Raza Mir’s speech at Dubai Expo

Fans of the beloved former couple Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly interrupted the former in his speech at Dubai Expo 2020.

Amid the divorce reports of star-couple of showbiz – Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, the latter made an outing at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 – was received by fans chanting the name of his former wife as he stepped on stage.

A video doing rounds on social media sees the actor appear on stage at the expo, however, as soon he raised the mic to speak, wild fans started shouting and interrupted the speech. The crowd chanted ‘Sajal, Sajal’ to Mir, leaving him speechless.

Ahad maintained a smile and thanked his fans in response.

It is pertinent to mention, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star removed her husband’s surname from her official Instagram handle earlier this week. Sajal Aly, who switched the title to ‘Sajal Ahad Mir’ on the photo and video sharing site, after tying the knot to fellow actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020, went back to her older Instagram name ‘Sajal Ali’.

However, the two are still following each other on Instagram as of today. The couple first sparked the divorce rumors when Ahad wasn’t spotted anywhere at the promotional events and premiere of the movie ‘Khel Khel Mein’, starring Sajal with Bilal Abbas.

The speculations were further fueled when Mir family including Ahad himself remained absent from the wedding of Saboor Aly, Sajal’s younger sister, earlier this year.

