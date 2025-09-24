Fans may see John Cena vs AJ Styles one last time

Fans got their prayers answered, as John Cena is finally facing AJ Styles one last time during his farewell tour.

Many speculated that Cena may walk out without facing one of his toughest opponents during his farewell tour.

Cena is set to hang up his boots for good at the end of this year. So far, he already had some iconic matches this year with opponents like Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk and more.

I hear them loud and clear. Let’s do it, I’m ready! https://t.co/8U1VxaHn3R — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 23, 2025



Most recently, he was humiliated by Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza, which left fans vary disappointed.

I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans.@AJStylesOrg are you listening?

Better yet @TripleH ….. are YOU listening???#CenaVsStyles https://t.co/BNspbeUxXd — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 23, 2025

However, to make up for it he issued a challenge on X to the former WWE champion.

John Cena initially hinted at a match with AJ Styles but later clarified the next morning that he doesn’t choose his opponents. Cena then suggested that WWE should always listen to the fans. The 17-time World Champion directly addressed AJ Styles, asking if he was listening.

He also tried to get Triple H involved in making that happen by using a variation of the “Are You Ready?” catchphrase, asking the WWE Creative Head if he was listening.

John Cena’s challenge received an enthusiastic response from AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was eager to face Cena in the ring one more time.

The duo shared a storied rivalry that started in 2016. They squared off four times in the WWE ring first at Money in the Bank 2016, SummerSlam 2016, Royal Rumble 2017, and the SmackDown episode aired on February 27, 2018.

Cena and Styles each won two of these matches. It will be intriguing to see what happens if they face off again.

If everything go as planned, then they are likely to meet at the Crown Jewel in October.