RRR: Fans throw bottles, slippers at pre-release event

The highly-anticipated Telugu project, ‘RRR (Rise Roar Revolt)’ is set to hit the theatres this week, following the route of precedents ‘Radhe Shyam’ and ‘KGF’, makers held a huge pre-release event to create the buzz around.

Over the past weekend, the cast of the upcoming Telugu language title came together for a pre-release event at Agalagurki village in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, however, things didn’t go much as planned, causing outrage among the audience.

As per the reports, the event was planned on a 60-80 acre land in the village, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, to be attended by stars of the movie Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and director SS Rajamouli.

Attendees who flocked in to be a part of the grand event and underwent all sorts of obstacles including the scorching heat, dust, and panic due to large footfalls, were furious as nothing went as per schedule.

Therefore, as soon the stage was graced by the hosts after much delay, the enraged fans resorted to throwing slippers and water bottles towards the stage and police officials, resulting in an unmanageable situation. Police officials later lathi-charged the miscreants to handle the affair.

Nonetheless, the event which held in Telugu and Kannada language turned out to be a huge success and was attended by Basavaraj Bommai(Karnataka Chief Minister), Sudhakar (State Health Minister), and actor Shivaraj Kumar.

The team also paid a tribute to late actor Puneetth Rajkumar at the happening.

It is pertinent to mention that the historical-fiction film will release on March 25.

‘RRR’ is said to be one of the costliest Bollywood films ever made with a budget of INR400 crores.

The title will see south superstars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan portray the leading characters of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively, whereas, Ajay Devgn along with Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran will have pivotal roles.

Veteran director S. S. Rajamouli, who earned tremendous fame for his work in the ‘Baahubali’ film series, has written and helmed the project.

