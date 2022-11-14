“Fantastic Beasts” film franchise is officially dead and buried?

Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav hinted that the production company will not produce live-action projects of “Fantastic Beasts” anymore.

David Zaslav recently stated that the production company is setting its sights on making new “Harry Potter” and “Superman” projects.

He said, “We’re going to have a real focus on franchises,”. “We haven’t had a “Superman” movie in 13 years and we haven’t had a “Harry Potter” movie in 15 years.”

It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is probably done and dusted with the “Fantastic Beasts” live-action films as he did not mention its future.

Earlier, a report stated that the production company had planned to produce five films. It now seems like “The Secrets of Dumbledore” will be the last one of the series unless their plans change.

It is pertinent to mention that the Hollywood star Mads Mikkelsen had taken over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp and his portrayal of the character received positive reviews.

The franchise could have provided so much more as Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne were playing a leading role too.

