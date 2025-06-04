‘Fantastic Four’ director addresses Doctor Doom cameo rumours

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ director Matt Shakman has reacted to rumours about a cameo of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom in the film.

Soon after Marvel confirmed Hollywood actor’s casting as the character in 2026’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and 2027’s ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ fans began speculating about his potential appearance in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps.’

While it has been widely rumoured that Doctor Doom would appear in the film as the villain has been the nemesis of Marvel’s First Family in the previous titles, the director of the upcoming title has ruled out the possibility.

During a recent interview with a US media outlet, Matt Shakman revealed that the villain will not be part of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ story.

“Doom is not a part of my film, and therefore not a part of my purview,” he said.

With his revelations, the upcoming title will break a major trend for Marvel’s First Family.

Victor von Doom has appeared in every live-action ‘Fantastic Four’ movie, and ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ would be the first film in the franchise not to feature Doctor Doom.

As announced, Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. will debut as Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as the main villain.

Set to hit theatres on July 25, 2025, ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ follows Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they embark on their most perilous journey yet.

As The Fantastic Four struggle to balance their responsibilities as superheroes with their unbreakable family bond, a new threat looms over Earth—a cosmic menace unlike any they’ve faced before.