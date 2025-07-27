‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ scores $218mn global opening

Marvel Studios finally scored a major win as ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ launched to a global opening of $218 million.

According to a report by Variety, the film earned $118 million at the US box office and $100 million overseas in the opening weekend.

The film, released on July 25, earned a whopping $24.4 million in previews, surpassing the previous high of $22.5 million set by ‘Superman.’

The ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ weekend opening is almost on par with ‘Superman,’ which earned $220 million in its opening weekend.

Industry analysts had projected the Marvel title to generate around $125 million at the US box office after it grossed $57 million on the opening day.

The film’s smashing numbers in the opening weekend are considered a major win for the studio after giving many box office duds in the last couple of years.

The second reboot of the ‘Fantastic Four’ film series, directed by filmmaker Matt Shakman and starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as Marvel’s superhero team, marks the launch of phase six of the MCU.

The film has been receiving acclaim from critics, who particularly praised the performances by the lead cast and superpowered visuals.

‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ has an impressive 88 percent fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Marvel title sees Pedro Pascal starring as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch; and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Hollywood actor Ralph Ineson features as the villain Galactus, and Julia Garner plays the Silver Surfer.