‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ earns first $100 million opening of year for Marvel

Pedro Pascal and co-led ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ has just earned the first $100 million Box Office opening for Marvel.

Marvel’s superhero team, ‘Fantastic Four’, finally swung into theatres with a new movie, titled ‘First Steps’, on Friday, July 25, receiving generally positive reviews from fans and film critics alike.

In the first weekend of release, the title has grossed $118 million at its 4125 domestic theatres, in addition to $100 million from 52 overseas territories, bringing its opening total to $218 million, which makes it the fourth best opening of the year 2025, after ‘A Minecraft Movie’, ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Superman’.

However, for Marvel, it is the biggest opening of the year and since last year’s Box Office juggernaut, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, which collected $211 million in its debut weekend last summer.

The release and impressive performance of ‘First Steps’ comes amid the Marvel rival, DC’s reboot of ‘Superman’, directed by James Gunn, which was released two weeks ago, and has since collected over $500 million at the ticket windows.

Notably, the second reboot of the ‘Fantastic Four’ film series, which marks the launch of MCU phase 6, and stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn as the main leads, is directed by filmmaker Matt Shakman.