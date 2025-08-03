Ioan Gruffudd gets honest about original ‘Fantastic Four’ being cut short

Actor Ioan Gruffudd, who played Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the original ‘Fantastic Four’ film, has shared his views on the cancellation of the franchise.

Before Pedro Pascal took up the role in this year’s ‘Fantastic Four: The First Steps,’ Gruffudd led Marvel’s first family in two films.

He debuted as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in 2005’s ‘Fantastic Four’ and reprised the role in 2007’s ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.’

Actor Jessica Alba played Sue Storm, Chris Evans starred as Johnny Storm and Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm in the two films.

The films, however, could not generate much at the box office, and each grossed just over $300 million worldwide.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, Ioan Gruffudd opened up about the original ‘Fantastic Four’ franchise being cut short.

“The mindset was that we were going to do three, and I think the second movie was equally successful as the first and equally enjoyable for the fans,” he said.

Gruffudd continued, “I particularly loved working with Doug Jones [as the Silver Surfer] on that movie, who’s just a terrific artist and an expert in the field of movement. If you want to witness somebody bringing a character to life physically, he’s just untouchable. So there was definitely that sort of momentum, and the plan was to do three movies, but these decisions are beyond my control.”

Despite the cancellation of the original franchise, the actor revealed that he was proud of his two ‘Fantastic Four’ films.

Last month, Ioan Gruffudd also attended the premiere of the new Marvel reboot, co-starring Pedro Pascal with Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn.