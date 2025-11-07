Farah Khan opens up on balancing family, work, and YouTube success

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, known for her blockbuster films and iconic dance menbers, recently made headlines after launching her YouTube channel.

Farah Khan appeared on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s Prime Video talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, and opened up about why she started making vlogs.

She also discussed, “even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn’t directing, I said chal, let me do YouTube. Also, I have 3 kids who will go to university next year, and that’s bloody expensive. So I just said for a change, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked.”

The 54-year-old also revealed that her work brings her genuine joy and that she intends to continue doing what she loves well into her later years.

Farah casually added,“Your life can’t revolve around another person. I feel happiness has to come from within and from your work. Work actually gives me a lot of pleasure. Also, I feel that for me, I can work till I’m 80 because my work doesn’t depend on either my looks or, clearly, not my body, ever”.

In the today episode of Too Much, alongwith Ananya Panday, she also shared a story about once kicking a director out of her room, while Ananya expresses her wish to act in a Tees Maar Khan sequel.

Notably, her last film as a director was 2014’s Happy New Year. She recently hosted Celebrity MasterChef, and her YouTube channel, featuring celebrity cooking clips with her cook Dileep, is getting a lot of attention.