‘No more mourning…’: Farah Khan pens a moving tribute for late mother 

Bollywood’s ace choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan penned a moving tribute for her late mother Menaka Irani on Instagram.

In her first social media post, since her mother’s demise last week, Farah Khan remembered her late parent in warm words and announced that she is getting back to work, something her mother was most proud of about her.

Along with a bunch of throwback pictures of her mother, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ director began to pen, “My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone.”

Crediting her mother for her and her brother’s wit and sense of humour, Khan added, “Everyone who met her loved her n realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly.. she was far wittier n funny than both sajid n i put together.”

“I don’t know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love n condolences that have come for her .. not only frm our friends n of course family but so many of her colleagues n people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money.. never expecting it back,” she added and expressed her gratitude towards everyone who shared her family’s grief and to all the medical professionals who treated her mother.

Pertinent to note here, Menaka Irani, a single parent to filmmakers Farah and Sajid Khan, since their father’s death, passed away last month, days after celebrating her 79th birthday. She succumbed to her illness after undergoing multiple surgeries.

In her post, Khan also noted, “Its time to get back to work.. that’s what she was always proud of. Our work!”

“I don’t want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart.. I don’t want to miss her coz she’s always a part of me..grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day,” she concluded.