Farah Khan summoned by NAB

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed Farah Khan to personally appear before the investigators on July 20 besides serving her a notice, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The anti-corruption watchdog served a notice to Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, and directed her to personally appear before NAB investigators.

The accused was ordered to appear along with the relevant documents. According to the anti-graft watchdog’s spokesperson, an inquiry was underway against Khan and other accused who are facing allegations of assets beyond income and money laundering.

Earlier in May, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore had summoned four accused in the assets beyond means case of Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Khan.

The bureau had sent notices to her manager, cashier and bankers. All four people were directed to appear before the NAB on May 30 along with the relevant records.

The notices had been served to four accused including Mazahir Baig, Waqar, Asif and Munir. Sources claimed that Director-General (DG) NAB Lahore had approved the notices to summon the people in Farah Khan’s case.

On May 10, it was learnt that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought details of her assets, bank accounts and transactions from the various concerned departments.

NAB Lahore had issued letters to various departments to provide records of Ms Khan, who is a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi.

In April, the anti-graft watchdog had stated in a press statement that the DG NAB Lahore was directed to conduct an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Khan, a close friend of former prime minister’s wife Bushra Bibi, over allegations of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses.

