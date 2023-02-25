‘Shame on T-series’: Farasat Anees alleges label of stealing ‘BIBA’

Pakistani musician Farasat Anees has accused Indian label T-series of stealing his song ‘BIBA’ for their recently-released number.

Yet another hit ‘BIBA’ from musicians Farasat Anees, Toshi and Slick Trick has been blatantly stolen by Indian companies to make an ‘inspired’ version, which was released on the video platform YouTube earlier this week.

A day after the song by Sachet Tandon and Mohd Danish, starring Giorgia Andriani was released on the platform, Anees took to social media to call out ‘disgraced’ music company T-Series for the theft.

Sharing a few snippets of side-by-side comparisons between two numbers on Instagram, Anees wrote, “What a disgrace @tseries.official stealing out work because it has been trending in the world. PLEASE HAVE SOME SHAME & stop ruining every good song from 🇵🇰.” “Even if you wanted to reproduce the song, you should have done with original stuff. Clearly stole chords, intro, arrangements of our version. CLEAR THEFT!” he pointed out.

To note, ‘BIBA’ is one of the top hits by Anees with millions of YouTube views, Spotify streams and also a feature in Saim Sadiq’s ‘Joyland’.

The music label is yet to give any statement on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time Indian labels have plagiarized the music and art of Pakistani artists. In recent times, the classics like Nazia Hassan’s ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, Abrar-ul-Haq’s ‘Nach Punjaban’ and ‘Boohey Baarian’ of Hadiqa Kiani were copied by counterparts across the border.

