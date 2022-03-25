Fardeen Khan death: the reality of viral news

Bollywood star Fardeen Khan admitted to his family members and friends being worried when the fake news of him being killed for his death made rounds on two separate occasions.

Fardeen Khan, the son of legendary actor Feroze Khan, recalled the events when answering rapid-fire questions by an India-based news agency.

“Twice it was said I had died in an accident,” he said as quoted in the report. “It (expletives) me off because I said if my mother saw it I think she would have a heart attack herself or my wife knew about it or somebody else read about it so I got irritated about the irresponsibility of that aspect of it.”

He recalled his fellow celebrity, Arjun Rampal, calling him to verify if it was fake news or not, adding to it being a “scary” situation.

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan had won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in Prem Aggan. Since then, he has worked in All The Best, Khushi, Dev, No Entry, Bhoot and others.

The Bollywood actor will be making his Bollywood return with Visfot. The project also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D’Souza. Its shooting ended in February.

The project, whose direction is helmed by Kookie Gulati. It is an adaptation of the Venezuelan film Rock, Paper and Scissors.

