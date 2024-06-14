Fardeen Khan recalls getting trolled for weight gain

Heeramandi actor Fardeen Khan opened up on getting trolled on social media for his weight gain before his comeback to silver screen.

Responding to a question regarding the affects of the trolling on him, Khan said that the trolls targeting him made him angry at times, an Indian media outlet reported.

“Sometimes, you have the instinct to lash back. Sometimes (you are) upset and surprised that people could be so nasty and mean and take pleasure in watching somebody else’s pain,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Fardeen Khan made his comeback on silver screen with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, after a gap of 14 years.

He portrayed the role of Wali Mohammed in the period drama series.

However, the 50-year-old actor faced severe trolling on social media before his comeback that had him taking to Facebook in 2016 and address his trolls directly.

According to the Heeramandi star, he was hurt and traumatised back then after getting body-shamed.

“But then again, you’ve got to have thick skin. You have got to be philosophical about it to some extent, otherwise, it takes you out. Yes, if you are in a public space, everyone is entitled to their opinion. How much value you give to their opinion is within your control. In my case, I went along with it,” he said.

Fardeen Khan went on to say that he was realistic about the trolling now and tries to find some humor in it and remained positive amid the trolling.

“What one can do about it? We live in these times. It’s upon each one’s conscience…the people they choose to be…so that’s up to them. It’s on them, but you gotta have some thicker skin in this business,” he added.