Fares revealed for Lahore’s electric bus service

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the electric bus transport system in Lahore on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said that the dream of Green Punjab is being fulfilled through the launch of this project.

She said 27 electric buses have arrived and the fare has been fixed at a low rate to provide a cheaper and safe mode of transport to public.

Maryam Nawaz said that senior citizens, students and special persons will be allowed to travel free on electric buses, by using electric bus card while free internet and charging facilities will also be available on these buses.

Bus fare

The chief minister said that the fare of the electric bus has been fixed at Rs. 20. She announced free travel facility for students, senior citizens and differently-abed persons.

She added that that 500 more electric buses will be brought in August. She also announced that Metrobus service will be started in Faisalabad and Gujranwala by the next financial year.

The Chief Minister also reiterated her announcement of providing 100,000 modern electric bikes to the students.