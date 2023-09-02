Farhan Akhtar exits Aamir Khan’s ‘Campeones’ remake

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has reportedly bowed out of the ‘Campeones’ remake titled ‘Champions’ by Aamir Khan.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, after Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar was finalized to play the lead role in Aamir Khan’s sports film ‘Champions’ (2018) – a remake of the Spanish sports comedy ‘Campeones’ by Javier Fesser.

However, with the latest development, Akhtar has now exited the project due to the delay in the filming schedule, from the previously announced October 2023 dates.

Reportedly, the makers are still to cast more actors for the project and it is expected to go on the floors in January next year, which is the reason for the ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor’s exit, as his dates for 2024 are packed with his own film ‘Don 3’.

According to the details, Akhtar personally called Khan to inform him about the exit.

Spain’s entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, ‘Campeones’ was based on the real-life Aderes team of Valencia, consisting of people with intellectual disabilities, who won 12 Spanish championships in a span of 15 years.

Khan is now set to bring the story to Bollywood with an Indian spin.

