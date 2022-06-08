Farhan Akhtar expresses gratitude to Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar penned a gratitude note for Pakistan’s Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and the team of ‘Ms. Marvel’.

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ actor who joined the cast of Marvel’s first Muslim female superhero series, ‘Ms. Marvel’ in an undisclosed role, turned to the micro-blogging site, Tuesday, and acknowledged the entire team with a heartfelt gratitude note ahead of the release.

“In Gratitude,” tweeted Akhtar with the official poster of the series. “This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is,” he noted.

“It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it,” Akhtar further addressed ‘The Girl in The River’ director.

“It is in appreciation of Marvel. I’m proud to be a part of their conscious inclusiveness,” read the note further. “This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent.”

“And last but not least, it is in appreciation of the wonderfully talented Iman Vellani. Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained and effortlessly charmed by her. Thank you and good luck, team Ms Marvel,” Farhan Akhtar concluded.

‘Ms. Marvel’ is the first Muslim superhero introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is the story of Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, who is an obsessed Pakistani-American fan of Captain Marvel, growing up in Jersey City.

The first episode of the mini-series premiered today and is currently streaming on Disney+. Apart from Iman Vellani in lead, it features Pakistani actors Mehwish Hayat, Fawad Khan, Nimra Bucha, Samina Ahmed, and Vardah Aziz alongside the Bollywood hunk Farhan Akhtar.

The rest of the cast includes Matt Lintz, Anjali Bhimani, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laurel Marsden, Mohan Kapoor, and others

Award-winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy along with Meera Menon, Adil Al Arbi, and Bilal Fallah has co-directed the project.

