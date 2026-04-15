Farhan Akhtar pays tribute to Asha Bhosle with ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ performance

Farhan Akhtar has paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle during a recent concert in Jalandhar, leaving fans emotional with a live performance of her iconic song “Dum Maaro Dum.”

The actor-singer performed at Lovely Professional University, where he honoured the late music icon, who passed away on April 12 at the age of 92. During the concert, Farhan sang the classic track from Hare Rama Hare Krishna, while visuals of Asha Bhosle played in the background, creating a moving moment for the audience.

Sharing a video of the performance on social media, Farhan wrote, “In memory of the legend herself… it was incredible to see young students in the thousands show their love and respect for her music. To celebrate her is the best way to remember her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The crowd joined in, singing along and cheering as the tribute unfolded, highlighting the timeless appeal of Asha Bhosle’s music across generations.

Asha’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, reacted to the video with a heart emoji, acknowledging the tribute. Fans also flooded the comments section with praise, calling the performance “legendary” and “a moment rather than just a song.”

Earlier, Farhan had also shared a touching note following the singer’s passing, describing her as one of the pillars of the music industry whose voice and energy would remain irreplaceable.

Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, died after battling cardiac and respiratory issues. She was later cremated with full state honours in Mumbai, with several prominent figures from the film industry in attendance.