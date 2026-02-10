Farhan, Babar power Pakistan to 190 against USA

Sahibazad Farhan’s gutsy knock ably supported by Babar Azam and a late cameo from Shadab Khan took Pakistan to a strong total against USA in the 12th fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Sinhaleese Sports Club on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan piled up 190-9 in their 20 overs.

Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan provided a strong start with a 54-run partnership in 5.1 overs.

However, USA quickly turned the momentum with back to back wickets. Saim was the first to go, scoring 19 from 17 with the help of two sixes. The second one was skipper Salman Ali Agha, losing his wicket on the final ball of the powerplay.

The right-hander only managed one from three balls.

As a result, Pakistan were 56 at the end of the powerplay with Babar Azam and Sahibzada Farhan at the crease.

The pair launched a recovery as USA bowled few tight overs to restrict the new batter Babar Azam from going big.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: 1 Sahibzada Farhan, 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Salman Ali Agha (capt), 4 Babar Azam, 5 Shadab Khan, 6 Usman Khan (wk), 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Usman Tariq, 11 Abrar Ahmed

USA: 1 Andries Gous (wk), 2 Shayan Jahangir, 3 Monank Patel (capt), 4 Milind Kumar, 5 Sanjay Krishnamurthi, 6 Shubham Ranjane, 7 Harmeet Singh, 8 Mohammad Mohsin, 9 Shadley van Schalkwyk, 10 Ehsan Adil, 11 Saurabh Netravalkar