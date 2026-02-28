Farhan breaks Kohli’s T20 World Cup record

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan continued his impressive form with the bat as he broke Virat Kohli’s T20 World Cup record on Saturday.

The right-hander achieved this feat while playing the crucial game against Sri Lanka, with a semifinal spot at stake for Pakistan.

Farhan overtook Kohli when he smashed Shanaka for a boundary in the sixth over. The former India captain scored 319 runs in the 2014 edition.

The right-handed opener now leads the run charts with 323* runs, underlining a standout campaign that has included a century and two half-centuries for Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition

323 – Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan (2026)*

319 – Virat Kohli, India (2014)

317 – Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sri Lanka (2009)

303 – Babar Azam, Pakistan (2021)

302 – Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka (2010)

296 – Virat Kohli, India (2022)

295 – Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh (2016)

289 – David Warner, Australia (2021)

281 – Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan (2021)

281 – Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Afghanistan (2024)