ATC allows Farhan Ghani to travel for Umrah

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted permission to Farhan Ghani, the brother of Sindh minister Saeed Ghani and a town chairman in Karachi, to travel for Umrah, ARY News reported.

Ghani is facing a case pertaining to allegations of violence and intimidation against a government officer.

During the hearing, investigating officer Muhammad Waseem, Farhan Ghani, and other accused appeared before the court.

The defense counsel requested the court to approve the investigation reports, stating that the accused had complied with the court’s order and appeared in person.

The defense further argued that the inclusion of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) section was unnecessary. “If the section was not applicable, why was it imposed in the first place?” the judge remarked, adding that the matter should have been referred to a magistrate.

The defense requested the court to direct the magistrate to review the case. However, the court maintained that it would issue an order on the reports in accordance with the law.

Farhan Ghani sought permission to perform Umrah, informing the court that he would leave on Saturday morning and return by September 19.

The court then scheduled the next hearing for September 22, following the defendant’s request to adjourn the matter until Monday instead of September 20.

The defense also requested an exemption for Ghani on the next date of hearing, which the court dismissed. The ATC said it would issue a ruling on the police reports at the upcoming hearing and adjourned proceedings till September 22.