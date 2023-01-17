Fans ecstatic as ‘Jal’ band’s Farhan Saeed and Goher Mumtaz reunite

Netizens were over the moon after pictures of the members of former band ‘Jal’ Farhan Saeed and Goher Mumtaz together went viral on Instagram.

Goher Mumtaz shared the viral pictures of their Instagram reunion on his Instagram account. Farhan Saeed asked whether the two were missing persons in good humour.

The clicks are making netizens speculate about the band’s reunion.

A netizen wrote, “Pleaseeeeeeeee bring back that full throttle Jal. The world was a better place when you guys were together.” A second wrote, “A reunion is desperately needed”

A third user wrote that people need an album right away. A four said there were two legends in a picture.

Jal band was founded in 2002 with Atif Aslam, Goher Mumtaz and Farhan Saeed as its members. Their songs ‘Dil Haray Pukaray‘, ‘Sajni‘, ‘Aadat‘ and ‘Woh Lamhe‘ were critically acclaimed.

The duo went on to work in stellar dramas after the band splits. Goher Mumtaz was seen in the serials ‘Faisla‘ and ‘Ghayal‘. Farhan Saeed starred in dramas ‘Mere Humsafar‘, ‘Prem Gali‘, ‘Teri Chah Mein‘ and ‘Mere Ajnabi‘.

