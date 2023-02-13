Monday, February 13, 2023
‘It scares me’: Farhan Saeed on international coffee shop’s record sales in Pakistan

Actor-singer Farhan Saeed expressed his concern about the rising economic crisis in Pakistan as the Canadian coffee shop records the highest sales in the country.

Farhan Saeed took to his account on the micro-blogging site to talk about the coffee chain which recorded its highest global sales at the first-ever outlet in cash-strapped Pakistan, amid the worst of the economic crisis.

For the unversed, the global coffee franchise of Canadian origin with a presence in over 15 countries, opened its door to the Pakistani audience on Saturday with the flagship store in DHA, Lahore. The company smashed the global record for highest opening day sales in 61 years since the brand’s inception and with more than 5300 restaurants across the world.

Reacting to the matter, the ‘Mere Humsfar’ actor noted, “There are 2 #Pakistan (s), one that are in queue of utility stores for aata & ghee, & the other is at #TimHortons.” With the hashtag ‘Pakistan Economic Crisis’, Saeed expressed his dismay at these extremes and added that he is scared of the fact that ‘there is nothing in the middle’.

The celebrity was also joined by the desi Twitterati as he pondered over the conflicting figures.

Have a look at what netizens have to say about the matter.

