‘It scares me’: Farhan Saeed on international coffee shop’s record sales in Pakistan

Actor-singer Farhan Saeed expressed his concern about the rising economic crisis in Pakistan as the Canadian coffee shop records the highest sales in the country.

Farhan Saeed took to his account on the micro-blogging site to talk about the coffee chain which recorded its highest global sales at the first-ever outlet in cash-strapped Pakistan, amid the worst of the economic crisis.

For the unversed, the global coffee franchise of Canadian origin with a presence in over 15 countries, opened its door to the Pakistani audience on Saturday with the flagship store in DHA, Lahore. The company smashed the global record for highest opening day sales in 61 years since the brand’s inception and with more than 5300 restaurants across the world.

There are 2 #Pakistan (s), one that are in queue of utility stores for aata & ghee, & the other is at #TimHortons.

It scares me , that there is nothing in the middle scares me . #PakistanEconomicCrisis — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) February 12, 2023

Reacting to the matter, the ‘Mere Humsfar’ actor noted, “There are 2 #Pakistan (s), one that are in queue of utility stores for aata & ghee, & the other is at #TimHortons.” With the hashtag ‘Pakistan Economic Crisis’, Saeed expressed his dismay at these extremes and added that he is scared of the fact that ‘there is nothing in the middle’.

The celebrity was also joined by the desi Twitterati as he pondered over the conflicting figures.

Have a look at what netizens have to say about the matter.

Hakumat ko chaiye ke 2 Khaadi ke stores aur 4 Tim Hortons khol ke IMF Ke muu per paisa maaray! — Arslan Naseer (@ArslanNaseerCBA) February 12, 2023

As the first day sale of Tim hortons in Pakistan breaks record of most sales in the world, The world must be laughing at us, we are at brink of default, our people are dying of hunger but let’s enjoy an overpriced cup of ordinary taste coffee pic.twitter.com/Cs2tgwy7w2 — Ayeshay (@champagne_lassi) February 12, 2023

Tim hortons .. 1900 orders in a day Im sticking to dhabay ki chai pic.twitter.com/rgKRExlF6l — Yousuf M.Farooq (@YousufMFarooq) February 12, 2023

When the country is in the dire need of foreign exchange. We are celebrating Imported coffee. Tim hortons is like chai walla in Canada. https://t.co/5uORQwa9iB — Awais Younas (@AwaisYounasPTI) February 13, 2023

Two sides of Pakistan

Tim Hortons Flour pic.twitter.com/5ZeDpsOzi9 — Kinza Hashim💙 (@Iamkinza44) February 12, 2023

How do you allow yourself to stand in line for a cup of coffee for 5 hours ? Where is your self respect ? #TimHortons — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) February 12, 2023

Good morning everyone except to those who went to Tim Hortons yesterday. Y’all need to get a life — Natasha (@natashaaharoon) February 13, 2023

