Farhat Shahzadi has 22 cars under her name as NAB gets data

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has acquired the details of purchase and sale of vehicles “in the name of” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders as part of its investigation in the Al Qadir Trust case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab Excise and Taxation Department has forwarded the details of vehicles to accountability watchdog Lahore, according to which 22 cars were registered ‘in the name’ of Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi.

The records revealed that four vehicles were registered in the name of former Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, two in the name of Shahzad Akbar, one in the names of Fawad Chaudhry and Omar Ayub each.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought records of 22 political leaders in illegal transfer of NCA’s £190m scandal.

The NAB in a letter to excise secretaries demanded record of automobiles, properties and accounts of 22 politicians including former federal ministers and cabinet members.

The NAB also demanded records of the vehicles in the names of 22 federal ministers and cabinet members, including details of how many cars they purchased and sold since year 2018.

Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan had registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.