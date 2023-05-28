Farhat Shehzadi booked in map violation case

GUJRANWALA: Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Gogi, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, has been booked over violation of the construction map.

A case was registered against Farhat Shehzadi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar for map violation.

According to the FIR, the map of the park and the commercial area was changed and residential plots were created and illegal constructions were done on government plots.

The Gujranwala Development Authority and Municipal Corporation has also demolished the illegally constructed roads and sheds in the G. Magnolia Park Housing Society owned by Farhat Shehzadi.

The GDA department and corporation launched a joint operation to clear the government land on which roads and sheds were constructed without the approval of the construction map. Heavy machinery was used to demolish the illegal constructions.

The offices of the society were also sealed by the authorities.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the National Accountability Bureau claimed a huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million had been found in Farhat Shehzadi account during the last three years, which did not commensurate with her stated account profile.