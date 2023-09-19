35.9 C
‘Farhat Shehzadi, husband own 14 plots in Punjab’

Farhat Shehzadi, aka Farah Gogi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar own 14 plots in Punjab, according to details revealed by Punjab ACE, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Punjab anti-corruption department, the former first lady’s close friend, Farhat Shehzadi and Ahsan Jameel Gujjar own 14 plots in Bahawalpur and Gujranwala.

In Bahawalpur, Farhat is the owner of 14, 12, 8, 3 and 2 kanal plots, while the couple also purchased six plots in Gujranwala.

The Punjab ACE said the record was obtained during probe of land records. The department alleged that the properties were bought through money received through corruption.

Read more: NAB summons Farhat Shehzadi, husband in money laundering case

Separately, Farhat Shehzadi and her husband are facing a National Accountability Board inquiry.

According to the NAB, 117 bank accounts including four foreign accounts of Farhat and her husband were also found during the investigation of money laundering and assets beyond known sources of income.

“Huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million has been found in Farah’s account during last three years, which does not commensurate with her stated account profile,” the anti-corruption body said in a press release.

